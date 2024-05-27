Law reforms necessary to support Thailand’s defence industry: Sutin

Several laws need to be amended to help Thailand’s weapons manufacturing industry stay competitive, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Monday.

Sutin also reckoned that the Thai armed forces will start acquiring locally made weapons from as early as next year.

The defence minister was speaking to reporters after chairing a ceremony at the Defence Ministry to hand over 10 armoured vehicles and 230 pistols made by two Thai companies to Bhutan.

The two private companies made the armoured vehicles and pistols for export in cooperation with the Defence Industry Institute, a public organisation under the Defence Ministry.