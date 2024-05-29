Srettha to attend Amazon Web Service summit in Bangkok on Thursday

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will attend the Amazon Web Services summit in Bangkok on Thursday when the cloud computing arm of Amazon is expected to unveil its plans for Thailand.
Srettha will co-chair the AWS Summit’s opening ceremony at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Wednesday.
The prime minister’s opening speech ceremony will emphasise Thailand’s readiness for digital transformation and innovation via the US$5-billion (183 billion baht) investment already pledged by AWS.
AWS is holding the summit after two rounds of talks with the prime minister that followed its 2022 announcement of a 15-year investment to build a regional cloud computing centre in Thailand.
Srettha then met with AWS executives for investment talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the US last November.
He also hosted AWS executives at Government House in February, inviting them to hold the summit in Thailand for businesses and startup firms in the region to attend.
Digital experts from over 3,500 leading technology firms are expected to attend the Bangkok summit to exchange knowledge on cloud computing and new technologies at 30 seminars and 29 exhibition booths.
Chai quoted the prime minister as saying the summit would be a crucial opportunity for firms to discuss cooperation while also showcasing Thailand as a global hub for cloud computing investment.
Amazon Web Services is the world’s largest cloud computing company, providing on-demand services to businesses and individuals.