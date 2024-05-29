Srettha to attend Amazon Web Service summit in Bangkok on Thursday

AWS is holding the summit after two rounds of talks with the prime minister that followed its 2022 announcement of a 15-year investment to build a regional cloud computing centre in Thailand.

Srettha then met with AWS executives for investment talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the US last November.

He also hosted AWS executives at Government House in February, inviting them to hold the summit in Thailand for businesses and startup firms in the region to attend.

Digital experts from over 3,500 leading technology firms are expected to attend the Bangkok summit to exchange knowledge on cloud computing and new technologies at 30 seminars and 29 exhibition booths.