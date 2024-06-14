Thai airlines push for jet-fuel tax reduction

Additionally, discussions with the airline association also touched on the subject of public complaints over the high price of domestic flights. The ministry asked TAA to clearly outline how a reduction in jet fuel excise tax would translate into lower costs for consumers. Julapun added that if the TAA can guarantee that the tax reduction will benefit consumers by lowering travel expenses, then there would be a stronger justification for the government to consider approving the proposal.

“Nonetheless, the association's request suggests that it might be an appropriate time to review the tax rates, as the current tax base, which was calculated from an average price since 2017, stands at 4.73 baht per litre,” he said.

The Cabinet had previously approved a measure reducing the excise on jet fuel for domestic flights to 0.20 baht per litre from April 2020, to June 2023.

