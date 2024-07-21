Aged Thai society will need more than just retirement lottery

Retirement lottery alone not sufficient

Although the retirement lottery is an incentive for the public to save and potentially accumulate millions of baht through monthly lottery purchases of 3,000 baht over 30 years or more, it may not be enough for retirement needs.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), had earlier mentioned in a special report on “Income Security for the Elderly: For a Better Quality of Life” that Thailand will become a completely aged society in 2023 and a super aged society in 2036, 12 years from now.

To be prepared for retirement, individuals need to have savings of 2.8 million baht to 4 million baht.

Studies suggest that urban residents will need at least 4 million baht in savings after age 60 to sustain their lives, while those in rural areas need about 2.8 million baht.

The pension system indicates that few retirees have sufficient income, and if nothing is done, 14 million people will rely solely on old-age allowances. Therefore, integrating more people into the savings system is crucial.

The NESDC has suggested two main points to increase savings:

● Promote savings to ensure income security for the elderly by raising awareness and increasing access to benefits, reviewing the maximum salary base for social security contributions, and adjusting savings rates to allow workers to save more. Meanwhile, the public can also prepare by saving consciously.

● Increase post-retirement income and financial knowledge by encouraging the elderly to engage in suitable work and enhance financial management skills (financial literacy).

While the retirement lottery provides a savings option, those planning for retirement cannot solely rely on this policy as it is insufficient for post-retirement needs. A comprehensive retirement plan, including appropriate savings and investments, is necessary to ensure adequate returns for retirement.