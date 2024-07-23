Cabinet keeps ceiling on power bills, diesel unchanged

The Cabinet has agreed to continue capping the price of electricity at the current rate of 4.18 baht per unit, and also capping the price of diesel at 33 baht per litre until yearend.

This is part of the government’s bid to help ease people’s financial burdens.

After the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga​​ said the additional measure of capping the power bill for people in vulnerable groups at 3.99 baht per unit will also continue. This measure applies to people who use less than 300 units per month of power and has been in place since May.

The capping of diesel price will be subsidised by the Oil Fuel Fund, said Pirapan, who also doubles as a deputy prime minister.

A news source revealed that the electricity subsidy will come from the central budget for fiscal 2024 and will cost the government about 1.9 billion baht.

Earlier this month, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced that it was seeking public opinion on the adjustment of fuel tariff (FT) for electricity during the September-December period.

The ERC reviews the FT every four months to ensure that the rate of electricity is appropriate for the prevailing economic situation.

This time, the commission presented three options to adjust the FT, each resulting in a hike to 6.01, 4.92, or 4.65 baht from the current 4.18 baht.

The FT adjustments aim to allow the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) to pay back the money it owes for electricity generation.

The public has until July 26 to submit their opinions at www.erc.or.th, and the ERC will announce its decision on September 1.