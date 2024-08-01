Electricity bills to remain unchanged at 4.18 baht per unit

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) resolved on Thursday to keep the fuel tariff (FT) for electricity unchanged at 39.72 satang for September to December, which will keep electricity capped at 4.18 baht per unit.

Poonpat Leesombatpaiboon, the commission’s secretary-general, said the move to keep the FT unchanged was in line with the Cabinet’s resolution on July 23 to retain the ceiling on power bills as part of the government’s bid to help ease people’s financial burdens.

The Cabinet also extended the measure of capping power bills for vulnerable groups at 3.99 baht per unit. This measure applies to people who use less than 300 units per month of power and has been in place since May.

The ERC reviews the FT every four months – in January, May and September – to ensure that the electricity rate is appropriate for the prevailing economic situation.

This time, the commission had presented three options to adjust the FT, each resulting in a hike of electricity units to 6.01, 4.92 or 4.65 baht from the current 4.18 baht.

The FT adjustments aim to allow the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) to pay back the money it owes for electricity generation.