Phumtham assures digital wallet scheme would be continued by new govt

He was speaking to the press after presiding over the “Thailand e-Commerce Expo 2024” at True Icon Hall in Iconsiam shopping mall in Bangkok.
He promised that the Pheu Thai Party would continue with its policies to stimulate the economy, while ensuring that the policies would be tailored to meet Thailand’s economic situation and people’s demand.
The government and its coalition should discuss the policies before stating them in Parliament, he said.
“The clarity [on policies] will be seen after the royal endorsement and the oath-taking ceremony, and policy clarification to Parliament within 15 days,” he said.
He affirmed that the Pheu Thai Party would honour its promise to the people to the fullest extent.
He added, however, that the government should consider an adjustment to its digital wallet policy based on relevant agencies’ opinion and people’s satisfaction.