Suriya plans to expand 20-baht flat fare as commuter numbers soar

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said that the 20-baht flat fare policy implemented on the Red Line suburban train and the MRT Purple Line since October 16, 2023, has been well received.
“As of June this year, the number of passengers on both lines rose by 26.32%, compared to the same period last year,” he said on Friday.
Suriya confirmed that the policy, set to expire on November 30, will be extended under the new Cabinet’s auspices.
A draft bill is also being prepared to manage a common ticketing system, which will make the 20-baht fare applicable across all routes and lines by September 2025. The aim is to reduce commuting costs for the public.
As for the potential repurchase of management concessions for electric train projects from private operators, Suriya, who also serves as caretaker deputy PM, said that the government is hiring consultants to thoroughly study the details. The focus is on balancing cheaper fares with fair compensation for private-sector contractors.
“The consideration of repurchasing the electric train system is not about reclaiming concessions from the private sector, but about buying back the operating system and the rights to operate the trains. Then the current private operator will be rehired to continue the service, ensuring the greatest benefit to the public,” the minister said.
Suriya has also directed the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) to explore the feasibility of implementing a congestion fee. The revenue from this fee would be allocated to an infrastructure fund set up by the Finance Ministry to promote the use of public transport and address traffic congestion issues.
The OTP is seeking support from UK PACT, a British government initiative, to study the implementation of a congestion charge. This system has already been implemented in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden and Singapore.