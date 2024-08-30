Suriya plans to expand 20-baht flat fare as commuter numbers soar

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said that the 20-baht flat fare policy implemented on the Red Line suburban train and the MRT Purple Line since October 16, 2023, has been well received.

“As of June this year, the number of passengers on both lines rose by 26.32%, compared to the same period last year,” he said on Friday.

Suriya confirmed that the policy, set to expire on November 30, will be extended under the new Cabinet’s auspices.