16bn baht needed for flat 20-baht electric train fare by 2025: Suriya

The rest of the funding can come from other sources, like the Energy Conservation Fund, Suriya added.

He added that he had checked with the Council of State, which confirmed that MRTA’s revenue can be used to contribute to a common ticketing fund for paying the fare subsidy.

Suriya said the fund can start contributing to the subsidy only after the common ticketing system bill is enacted, so he will set up a working committee to speed up the bill's enactment.

The bill will aim to set up a common ticketing system and to seek contributions for the subsidy fund, Suriya added. He said he had checked with the Council of State about the time it would take to vet the draft law, and the council said four months.

“That would be too late to enact the bill in time for implementation in September next year, so I asked the council to cut the time and it promised to help speed up the vetting,” Suriya said.

“So, I’m confident the 20 baht flat fare policy for all electric railways can be implemented in September 2025.”

He noted that the 20-baht flat fare policy was enforced in two routes since October last year and it has helped increase the number of passengers. The two routes are the Red Line from Bang Sue to Rangsit and Bang Sue to Taling Chan and Purple Line from Tao Poon to Klong Bang Phai.