Ministry scraps extending Don Muang Tollway concession

The Transport Ministry has decided not to extend the concession contract with Don Muang Tollway Plc, operator of the Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, also known as Don Muang Tollway in northern Bangkok, saying that doing so would not be worth the cost.
As a criterion for extending the contract, the company has asked for a subsidy to keep the toll fee unchanged throughout the rest of the contract period, which ends in 2034, Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Wednesday.
“A study by the Department of Highways found that extending the concession is not worthwhile,” he said. “Therefore, the ministry decided not to extend the concession contract and will allow the operator to raise the toll fees as specified in the contract.”
This means the fee for the Don Muang Tollway will go up by 5-10 baht on December 22 this year, and then again in December 2029, Suriya said, while asking the public to “be patient for a little longer”.
Suriya added that he has tasked the department with negotiating with the company to provide discounts and other promotional campaigns to help reduce people’s financial burden caused by the raising of toll fees. He expected these campaigns to be announced before the first toll fee hike comes into effect.
The hike scheduled on December 22 will see the fee for the Din Daeng – Don Muang section go up by 10 baht, and for the Don Muang - National Memorial section increase by 5 baht.
Currently the fee starts at 40 baht and is capped at 170 baht, depending on the type of vehicle and distance travelled.
Don Muang Tollway starts in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district and ends in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district, with a combined distance of the two sections of 28.22 kilometres. The elevated tollway provides a faster alternative to the often-congested Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.