Ministry scraps extending Don Muang Tollway concession

The Transport Ministry has decided not to extend the concession contract with Don Muang Tollway Plc, operator of the Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, also known as Don Muang Tollway in northern Bangkok, saying that doing so would not be worth the cost.

As a criterion for extending the contract, the company has asked for a subsidy to keep the toll fee unchanged throughout the rest of the contract period, which ends in 2034, Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Wednesday.

“A study by the Department of Highways found that extending the concession is not worthwhile,” he said. “Therefore, the ministry decided not to extend the concession contract and will allow the operator to raise the toll fees as specified in the contract.”

This means the fee for the Don Muang Tollway will go up by 5-10 baht on December 22 this year, and then again in December 2029, Suriya said, while asking the public to “be patient for a little longer”.