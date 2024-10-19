Draft regulations on cannabis, hemp products get Cabinet nod

The Cabinet meeting last week approved the draft of the Public Health Ministry’s regulation regarding application of cannabis and hemp products for private companies and the general public, paving the way for clearer rules on the use and commercialisation of the former narcotics plants.

After their delisting from the Category 5 Narcotics List on September 9, 2022, only extraction of cannabis and hemp with THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol having concentration more than 0.2% is still regarded as a drug. However, the principles on their use and commercialisation are still not clear.

Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, secretary-general of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said on Friday that the draft regulation covers the application process for production, import, export, sale and possession of products from cannabis and hemp for private companies and the general public.

The draft expands from the current regulation which allows only government agencies to use these products for medical and research purposes, he said.

Surachoke explained that products with THC more than 0.2% would be regarded as drugs, but could still be used for specific purposes. Candidates must apply in the same manner as other Category 5 narcotics.

Products with THC less than 0.2% would be regarded as “health products”, and would be governed by related laws, such as the Cosmetic Act, Food Act, or Herbal Product Act, he said.

The regulation would allow businesses producing and selling these products to resume their operation without any interruption, provided they already comply with related laws, he added.