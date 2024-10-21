Can a Bangkok congestion charge achieve the desired effects?

Singapore, meanwhile, has implemented a congestion charge in its central areas and high-traffic zones, with fees ranging from 1 to 6 Singapore dollars per day. The charge is collected from Monday to Saturday, 6am to 10pm, excluding Sundays and public holidays. This system has successfully reduced traffic volume by 15%.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit revealed that target areas for congestion charges include Sukhumvit, Silom, and Ratchada. These areas currently offer various travel options, including BTS and MRT lines, with an average traffic volume of 700,000 vehicles per day.

Initially, the fee will increase every five years, starting at 40-50 baht per vehicle in the first five years, eventually rising to 80 baht per vehicle. This is expected to generate around 10 billion baht annually.

The Ministry plans to use this revenue to establish an infrastructure fund, aimed at repurchasing the rail system from private operators and reducing the fare to a flat rate of 20 baht for all routes, easing travel costs for the public.

However, the congestion charge policy will undoubtedly bring changes and impact commuters who must adapt. Achieving the goal of increasing public transport use, particularly rail systems, requires more than just imposing fees or lowering fares.

People are still concerned about the readiness of the public transportation system to handle increased demand efficiently, ensuring convenience, speed, and punctuality, so they can plan their journeys effectively.

