PM Paetongtarn visits Roi Et to review efforts to tackle narcotics

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led a delegation of officials to Roi Et on Friday to assess the progress made in narcotics prevention and suppression efforts in the province.
She is scheduled to preside over a meeting with relevant agencies at Wat Ban Khwao Thung in Thawat Buri district, focusing on guidelines for promoting Roi Et as a pilot area for addressing the scourge of narcotics.
The premier will also assess the rehabilitation process for drug addicts at the Somdet Phra Phuttha Yotfa Maharat barracks in Sri Somdet district, alongside initiatives aimed at improving their quality of life at a centre in Chaturaphak Phiman district.
This visit aligns with the government’s national agenda to tackle narcotics issues nationwide, with a special focus on the North, Northeast and South of the country. The government also plans to promote Roi Et in the Northeast and Nan in the North as pilot models for tackling narcotics sustainably.
In addition to reviewing government policy, this trip also aims to address the ASEAN resolution on tackling narcotics across the region, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said.
He added that the prime minister is actively involved in implementing measures to deal with drug trade, especially in border areas.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board has also appointed ambassadors for dealing with drug trafficking and abuse in Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and China, to facilitate effective collaboration, he added.