Experts call on Thai govt to prioritise OCA negotiations with Cambodia

They argue that a joint development of the OCA could significantly bolster the country's energy security and stability.

Speaking at the Thansettakij conference on Wednesday, panelists unanimously emphasised the importance of maintaining the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU44). They argued that a collaborative approach to the OCA would not only provide a reliable backup energy source but also foster a market-based pricing mechanism that would benefit both producers and consumers.

The OCA, a 26,000-square-kilometre area, is believed to hold significant oil and gas reserves, estimated at up to 500 million barrels. While Thailand and Cambodia signed an MoU in 2001 to jointly develop parts of the OCA and demarcate a maritime border, progress has been hindered by disputes over the maritime boundary.

Fair, not low, energy prices needed

Dr Areeporn Asawinpongphan from the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) highlighted the detrimental impact of prioritising low energy prices over a sustainable and balanced energy market. She warned that such a short-sighted approach could lead to significant economic burden, as evidenced by the recent surge in global LNG prices.

