Cabinet greenlights Gulf of Thailand petroleum concessions

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said it also greenlighted the Energy Ministry’s proposal to transfer 33.33% of the concession for Ton Coon Nuea’s G12/48 field from TotalEnergies EP Thailand to PTTEP International, giving PTTEP 100% control over the field.

The G12/48 field is projected to generate 10 million cubic metres of natural gas and 164 barrels of liquefied natural gas daily, until March 14, 2035.