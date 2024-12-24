Thailand extends 50% tax cut for entertainment venues to Dec 31, 2025

The government has extended the 50% tax reduction for entertainment venues for another year, reducing the excise tax from 10% to 5% of revenue until December 31, 2025.
This policy is aimed at supporting the tourism industry and easing the financial pressures on the operators of pubs, bars, nightclubs, discotheques and similar establishments.
Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved the extension, which continues the tax cut that was first implemented in 2024.
Paopoom said the tax cut has resulted in a 61% year-on-year jump in new business registrations, with 1,511 new entertainment venues registered in 2024.
He added that the extension aligns with the government’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025” campaign, which is designed to boost tourist spending, support local businesses and distribute tourism revenue to communities.
“The extended tax cut will help improve liquidity, lower operating costs and foster business expansion and job creation, ultimately benefiting the national economy,” Paopoom said.