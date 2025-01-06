Debt relief project worth more than 300 billion baht launched

The project aims to alleviate debt burdens among people and entrepreneurs affected by the economic crisis, as well as encouraging them to stand on their own feet in the long term, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan said.
She added that the project is under a collaboration between the Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) and the Bank of Thailand.
According to Sasikarn, bank customers who have a credit line not exceeding 5 million baht, signed a contract before January 1, 2024, have an overdue balance of more than 30 days but not more than 365 days, or have overdue debt of not more than 30 days but have restructured their debt and for more than 30 days between 2022 and 2024, are eligible to join the project.
Interested persons can register for the project via the applications GHB ALL GEN or GHB ALL Bfriend, from Monday, January 6, until February 28, she said.
Sasikarn said GH Bank has offered measures to ensure that debtors can protect their homes from repossession, adding that interested persons can contact GH Bank branches nationwide for more information.
The project is expected to relieve participants of more than 300 billion baht in debt compared with the total credit line of participating banks of 450 billion baht, she said.