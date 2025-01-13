Questions persist about impact of legalised gambling on children

MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2025

Though the Cabinet approved in principle the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act on Monday, a network earlier expressed concerns over whether legalising online gambling would affect children, youth and families.

The draft law aims to legalise the kingdom’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of entertainment complexes and casinos to generate tax revenue.

The so-called “children, youth and families network” asked in a statement signed by 100 academics and parents whether the government has studied and evaluated the impact on society thoroughly, stressing that the government should pay attention to safety among children and youth.

The network also outlined questions to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra:

  1. In your opinion, how many ways to tackle gambling among children are there, and which way is the best?
  2. What do you think about the sentence "Love other children like loving your own kids"?
  3. In your opinion, what is the scope of online gambling to ensure safety among Thai children and youth?
  4. Between an edutainment complex and an entertainment complex, which investment is more worthwhile?
  5. If you were not prime minister but only a mother, are you sure that your children would be safe under the current measures and mechanisms to tackle gambling?
  6. How do you feel about thousands of parents who have gambling-addicted children? If you were among them, what would you say to the government?
  7. For this year’s Children’s Day motto “Every opportunity is a learning experience – be ready to adapt to the future you choose”, does this motto apply to online gambling legalisation?
  8. Your aunt (former PM Yingluck Shinawatra) once said she could handle the severe flooding in 2011, while online threats were affecting children, youth and families. How can you ensure your government can handle online threats targeting children and youth?
  9. Parents often have teachings or principles for their children as a way to protect themselves or survive challenging situations, so children and youth of the country would like to ask for a way to stay safe from online threats.
  10.  To share guidelines on taking care of children with other parents, what are your approaches to teaching your children about gambling?

The children, youth and families network hopes that Paetongtarn will answer these questions transparently and be willing to hear comments from the public.

The network stressed that the prime minister’s response will reflect her commitment to protect children and youth from threats, urging the government to consider policies that would affect society in the long term thoroughly.

 

