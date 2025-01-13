Questions persist about impact of legalised gambling on children

The draft law aims to legalise the kingdom’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of entertainment complexes and casinos to generate tax revenue.
The so-called “children, youth and families network” asked in a statement signed by 100 academics and parents whether the government has studied and evaluated the impact on society thoroughly, stressing that the government should pay attention to safety among children and youth.
The network also outlined questions to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra:
The children, youth and families network hopes that Paetongtarn will answer these questions transparently and be willing to hear comments from the public.
The network stressed that the prime minister’s response will reflect her commitment to protect children and youth from threats, urging the government to consider policies that would affect society in the long term thoroughly.