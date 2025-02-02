Suriya declares success of 7-day free public transport measure

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit declared on Sunday that the measure allowing residents of Bangkok and surrounding provinces to ride buses and electric trains for free for seven days to combat PM2.5 pollution was a success.
Suriya stated that the seven-day free travel measure increased the number of bus passengers by 36.81% and electric train passengers by 39.62%.
The scheme was implemented from 25 to 31 January to encourage motorists to leave their vehicles at home and use public transport instead.
Suriya noted that on the first day of the measure, 25 January, the level of PM2.5 in Bangkok significantly dropped.
He added that the number of vehicles on Bangkok’s streets decreased by 350,000 on 25 and 26 January, leading to a reduction in air pollution. Carbon dioxide emissions were reduced by 2,000 kilogrammes per day, while nitrogen emissions dropped by 14.8 tonnes per day.
Suriya said that, according to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, 5,007,491 people used bus services between 25 and 31 January, an increase of 36.81% compared to the previous seven-day period (18 to 24 January), when there were 3,660,088 bus passengers.
The Rail Transport Department reported that there were 14,506,212 train passengers from 25 to 31 January, an increase of 39.62% compared to 10,389,766 passengers during 18 to 24 January.
Suriya stated that the increased number of train passengers demonstrated that fares directly influence public transport usage.
As a result, the Transport Ministry will proceed with implementing the 20-baht flat fare by September this year.
However, the free train ride measure appears to have been too successful, according to reactions from several white-collar workers who commute on the BTS Skytrain to the Silom area.
Some expressed frustration on their Facebook pages, stating that the normally high fares of the BTS Skytrain made it convenient for them to commute to work and back home.
They complained that since they now had to share the train with maids and security officers—who previously could not afford the fare—they decided to drive to work instead.