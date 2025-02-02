Suriya declares success of 7-day free public transport measure

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit declared on Sunday that the measure allowing residents of Bangkok and surrounding provinces to ride buses and electric trains for free for seven days to combat PM2.5 pollution was a success.

Suriya stated that the seven-day free travel measure increased the number of bus passengers by 36.81% and electric train passengers by 39.62%.

The scheme was implemented from 25 to 31 January to encourage motorists to leave their vehicles at home and use public transport instead.