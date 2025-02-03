Public warned of fraud penalty for selling accounts after 2,500 arrested

Over 1.66 million bank accounts were suspended in the government’s crackdown on money laundering for call-centre gangs and other fraud in 2024, Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong announced on Monday.

Prasert also warned the public of the penalties for selling their personal bank accounts for use by third parties. He said the crackdown also saw 2,495 individuals arrested for owning mule accounts and SIM cards linked to laundering. The suspects face up to three years in prison and/or a maximum fine of 300,000 baht if found guilty of allowing others to use their deposit accounts. They may also be charged as accomplices to the fraudsters and be sued for damages by the victims.