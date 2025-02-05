Thailand-China to ink 15 MOUs during PM’s visit

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to witness the signing of 15 memoranda of understanding between Thai and Chinese authorities during her official visit to China from Wednesday to Saturday.

The visit marks the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said on Tuesday. The Thai and Chinese leaders will also discuss the high-speed rail project as well as cooperation in investment, economy, education, AI and advanced technology, he added.

Eight members of the cabinet are accompanying the PM on her visit, namely deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, deputy PM and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat.