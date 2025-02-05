Thailand-China to ink 15 MOUs during PM’s visit

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to witness the signing of 15 memoranda of understanding between Thai and Chinese authorities during her official visit to China from Wednesday to Saturday.
The visit marks the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said on Tuesday. The Thai and Chinese leaders will also discuss the high-speed rail project as well as cooperation in investment, economy, education, AI and advanced technology, he added.
Eight members of the cabinet are accompanying the PM on her visit, namely deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, deputy PM and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat.
Jirayu said that during the visit, Paetongtarn, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will witness the signing of 15 MOU between agencies of the two countries.
Seven of these MOU have been approved by the Thai cabinet and involve cooperation in fish product exports, artificial intelligence, higher education, postal services, investment in the digital economy, and green energy.
The remaining eight are minor MOU that do not require cabinet approval, Jirayu added.
On Thursday, Paetongtarn and the Cabinet members will attend a meeting with Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China. In the evening, the Chinese government, led by the Chinese Prime Minister and government officials. will host a reception for the Thai Prime Minister and the delegation.
On Friday, Paetongtarn will attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province in northern China, Jirayu said.