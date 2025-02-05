Cabinet extends work permits for Cambodian, Myanmar, Lao, Vietnamese workers

Employers will be able to submit the necessary documents to extend their stay and work in Thailand until February 13, 2027, with the option of a further 2-year extension.

Lao and Vietnamese workers will be allowed to stay in Thailand for an additional 3 months, with employers submitting documents to extend their work permits and allowing them to stay and work until February 13, 2026.

Currently, there are approximately 2.4 million migrant workers authorized to work under the Cabinet's resolution until February 13, 2025, with around 1.2 million of them having their names already submitted by employers.