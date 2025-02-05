Cabinet extends work permits for Cambodian, Myanmar, Lao, Vietnamese workers

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced on Tuesday ( February 5, 2025) that the Cabinet has approved the extension of work permit renewals for migrant workers, per the Cabinet's decision on September 24, 2024.
The Ministry of Labour proposed extending work permits for Cambodian and Myanmar workers, where employers submitted a list of foreign worker requirements by February 13, 2025. These workers will be allowed to stay and work for an additional 6 months, from February 14 to August 13, 2025.
Employers will be able to submit the necessary documents to extend their stay and work in Thailand until February 13, 2027, with the option of a further 2-year extension.
Lao and Vietnamese workers will be allowed to stay in Thailand for an additional 3 months, with employers submitting documents to extend their work permits and allowing them to stay and work until February 13, 2026.
Currently, there are approximately 2.4 million migrant workers authorized to work under the Cabinet's resolution until February 13, 2025, with around 1.2 million of them having their names already submitted by employers.
Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director-General of the Department of Employment, announced that the department has been actively promoting employers, businesses, and migrant workers to submit their lists of foreign worker requirements by February 13, 2025, and urged them to complete all procedures within the given timeframe to avoid any issues or delays in work permit applications.