Thailand keen to build on close ties with China

"Thai people always come to China and feel like home, so I hope that Chinese people can come to Thailand and feel like home as well," she told China Daily in Beijing on Thursday.

Paetongtarn is paying an official visit to China from Wednesday to Saturday.

Infrastructure, emerging sectors and law enforcement cooperation on telecom scams and online gambling were high on the agenda of her official meetings in Beijing on Thursday.

In the interview, she noted that crimes including online scams are "a very serious topic for everybody around the world", and Thailand has already taken very strong action about this, including setting up a call center for reporting such criminal activities.

"So I think this is a very good start to prevent all the scams that hurt people," she said.

"Since I'm the prime minister, I take this seriously," she said, adding that Thailand and China "have a very awesome relationship for a long time, especially the diplomatic relationship for 50 years now."

"I looked into all the securities myself, I talked to the police, I talked to the military and everybody who is involved about this, to be able to take care of everybody that wants to come to Thailand," she said.