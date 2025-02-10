PM to meet Naomi Campbell to boost Soft Power and elevate Thai youth

"I invited Naomi Campbell as a consultant because of our relationship and her extensive experience in the industry. She has many connections, so I sought her advice and guidance," Thaksin said.

Naomi Campbell is a legendary supermodel who has ruled the runway for over four decades. More than just a top model, she is an "icon of diversity" who broke racial barriers in fashion. As one of the "Big Five" supermodels of the 1990s, she was also the first Black model to grace the covers of multiple Vogue editions.

Beyond modelling, Naomi Campbell is a philanthropist and activist. She founded "Fashion for Relief" to aid disaster victims and is a private, devoted single mother. Her multifaceted career makes her an inspiring figure and a symbol of change in the fashion industry.

Her success extends beyond fashion—she leverages her influence to "promote equality and challenge hiring biases," particularly by supporting racially diverse new models.

Naomi Campbell is also a strong advocate for African fashion and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) in 2022.

Her impact spans entertainment as well—she is a model, actress, and executive producer of The Face. Having worked with top designers and brands, she is renowned for her distinctive runway presence. Despite past controversies over her temper, Naomi Campbell remains a beloved and respected icon in the fashion world.