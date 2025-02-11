Thailand open to China’s input on casino regulations: Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called a press conference at Government House on Tuesday to discuss her recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, during which she addressed Thailand’s entertainment complex policy.

The premier clarified that when Xi inquired about the policy, she explained that the entertainment complex would not be a casino-centric attraction. Instead, she said, the casino component would make up less than 10% of the overall project, which is primarily designed as a family-friendly destination. She emphasised that the complex would include various entertainment and leisure facilities for visitors of all ages.