Thailand open to China’s input on casino regulations: Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called a press conference at Government House on Tuesday to discuss her recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, during which she addressed Thailand’s entertainment complex policy.
The premier clarified that when Xi inquired about the policy, she explained that the entertainment complex would not be a casino-centric attraction. Instead, she said, the casino component would make up less than 10% of the overall project, which is primarily designed as a family-friendly destination. She emphasised that the complex would include various entertainment and leisure facilities for visitors of all ages.
Paetongtarn also noted that illegal gambling dens already operate in Thailand, generating profits that do not contribute to public welfare. She argued that if properly regulated, a legal entertainment complex within a special economic zone could generate tax revenue that would fund education and national development.
She described the project as a form of “man-made tourism” aimed at attracting international visitors, boosting tourism revenue, supporting hotels, benefiting local communities and creating significant employment opportunities.
The prime minister also revealed that President Xi shared insights on the potential risks associated with casinos. She assured him that Thailand would carefully consider China’s perspective, given the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.
Acknowledging Xi's experience in handling such issues, she emphasised Thailand’s openness to learning from China’s approach, particularly in managing the balance between tourism growth and social impact.
"He explained the pros and cons of casinos and the possible consequences, Even China itself has Macau,” Paetongtarn said.