Thai authorities crack down on schools employing foreigners illegally

Schools and educational institutes will face hefty fines and their executives may land in jail if they are found hiring foreigners on tourist or transit visas as teachers, a government spokesperson warned on Thursday.

To curb illegal employment, the Labour Ministry has launched the “Arrest, Fine, Deport” campaign, deputy government spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang said.

The crackdown targets foreigners working in professions reserved for Thai nationals under the Emergency Decree on Foreigners' Working Management, as well as those who do not have a proper work permit.