Thai authorities crack down on schools employing foreigners illegally

Schools and educational institutes will face hefty fines and their executives may land in jail if they are found hiring foreigners on tourist or transit visas as teachers, a government spokesperson warned on Thursday.
To curb illegal employment, the Labour Ministry has launched the “Arrest, Fine, Deport” campaign, deputy government spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang said.
The crackdown targets foreigners working in professions reserved for Thai nationals under the Emergency Decree on Foreigners' Working Management, as well as those who do not have a proper work permit.
Karom stated that ministry investigations have uncovered cases of schools employing foreign teachers who entered Thailand on tourist or transit visas, despite legal requirements mandating that foreign teachers must hold a non-immigrant visa and a valid work permit.
He warned that violators would be fined between 10,000 and 100,000 baht per illegal employee. Repeat offenders could face increased penalties of 50,000 to 200,000 baht and/or up to one year in prison, along with a three-year ban on hiring foreigners.
Karom urged school operators to comply with the law to avoid severe penalties that could impact their business.
For more information, call the Labour Hotline at 1506 (press 2). Foreigners can learn about Thailand’s employment regulations and get assistance at the English-language 1694 hotline.