Cabinet okays THB4.5 billion budget for South

The cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved budgets for three initiatives worth 4.55 billion baht in total aimed at repairing damage and rehabilitating flood victims and developing the economy and tourism in the Southern region.

Cabinet members met off-site on Tuesday at Prince of Songkla University, Songkhla province.

In a press event after the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the first project, worth 304.8 million baht, was proposed by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) to repair public infrastructure damaged by flooding in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces in November and December 2024.