Two decades of Southern Insurgency: 500 billion baht spent, nearly 10,000 attacks

The ongoing insurgency in Thailand’s southern border provinces has persisted for over two decades. Despite the government's substantial budget allocations to address the issue, the situation remains unresolved.

Violence and Use of Explosives

Bomb attacks have been the primary tactic of insurgents since 2004. Most of the explosives used are improvised explosive devices (IEDs) made from locally available materials.

Since January 4, 2004, a total of 5,484 bombs have been detonated in 4,369 incidents. The highest number of bombings occurred in 2007, with 468 incidents recorded.