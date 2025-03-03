Thailand scraps 50 million baht casino entry rule for local punters

When asked if there were any issues with the draft, he said that though the fundamental principles and intended objectives of the bill remain intact, its wording needs to be refined for clarity, especially when it comes to the definition of an entertainment complex.

Separately, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reportedly signed the draft and forwarded it to the Cabinet Secretariat on February 28.

Meanwhile, opposition to the legislation has intensified. Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom led a protest against what he claims is the government’s push to legalise casinos and online gambling.

On Monday, the group submitted a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, demanding an immediate halt to all gambling-related policies. They argued that legalisation was not part of the government’s official policy statement or election campaign, and accused officials of advancing a hidden agenda.

The group claimed that legalised gambling would lead to citizens’ financial ruin, social instability and moral decline rather than economic benefits for the country. They urged the Cabinet to prioritise public welfare and reject any policies that could undermine social values.

Somkid Chuakong, the PM’s deputy secretary-general, accepted the letter and will submit it to the Cabinet later.