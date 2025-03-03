Thailand scraps 50 million baht casino entry rule for local punters

An amended version of the Entertainment Complex Act, which no longer includes the requirement for Thai casino patrons to have a bank balance of at least 50 million baht, will soon be submitted to the Cabinet, Deputy Finance Minister Julapan Amornwiwat said on Monday.
The revised draft now requires Thai punters to produce proof of tax payments over the past three years, he said, adding that the 5,000-baht casino entry fee will remain unchanged.
“The Finance Ministry has reviewed financial data and learned that only 10,000 bank accounts in Thailand hold more than 50 million baht. If we impose this condition, it will drive punters to neighbouring countries or to underground betting operations. Therefore, we have amended this requirement and both the Finance Ministry and Council of State support this change,” he said.
He added that the revised version should be handed to the Cabinet for review within the current parliamentary session.
Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who also doubles as deputy PM, said that while the draft had been reviewed by the Council of State and sent by the Cabinet Secretariat for final confirmation, he still wanted to review it before proceeding. He added that the review should take no more than two weeks.
When asked if there were any issues with the draft, he said that though the fundamental principles and intended objectives of the bill remain intact, its wording needs to be refined for clarity, especially when it comes to the definition of an entertainment complex.
Separately, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reportedly signed the draft and forwarded it to the Cabinet Secretariat on February 28.
Meanwhile, opposition to the legislation has intensified. Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom led a protest against what he claims is the government’s push to legalise casinos and online gambling.
On Monday, the group submitted a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, demanding an immediate halt to all gambling-related policies. They argued that legalisation was not part of the government’s official policy statement or election campaign, and accused officials of advancing a hidden agenda.
The group claimed that legalised gambling would lead to citizens’ financial ruin, social instability and moral decline rather than economic benefits for the country. They urged the Cabinet to prioritise public welfare and reject any policies that could undermine social values.
Somkid Chuakong, the PM’s deputy secretary-general, accepted the letter and will submit it to the Cabinet later.