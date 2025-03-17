Thaksin proposes buying citizens' debt and clearing credit history

One part of his speech mentioned, "I discussed with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra how to eliminate Thai people's debts, as household debt has become overwhelming. We came up with an idea, though we haven't said yet whether it can be done. The idea is to buy all the people's debts out of the banking system and allow them to gradually pay it off. Without having to repay in full, we will help them start a new life by removing their names from the Credit Bureau, allowing them to be free of debt and start fresh. This process would not require any government funds because private investment could be used."

"Today, the government must find ways to inject liquidity into the economy, which is not the government's responsibility, but it is necessary for the government to do so. It is essential to relieve the burden on the people so they can continue to make a living and create new opportunities for them. Opportunities come and go, and if you don’t grab them, you might miss them because of overwhelming debt. We must let go of the debt and board the train of opportunity."