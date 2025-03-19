Thailand strengthens laws against online child exploitation

The Criminal Code amendment, proposed by the Justice Ministry, introduces severe penalties for five offenses: online grooming, sexting, sextortion, cyberstalking and cyberbullying.

Offenders who lure children for sexual purposes will face up to three years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht. The penalties will be harsher if the victim is under 15 years old or if the offense is committed via telecommunication or computer systems.

Sending inappropriate sexual content to children aged 15-18 carries a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 40,000 baht. If the recipient is under 15, the punishment increases to up to three years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.