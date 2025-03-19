Thailand strengthens laws against online child exploitation

The Criminal Code amendment, proposed by the Justice Ministry, introduces severe penalties for five offenses: online grooming, sexting, sextortion, cyberstalking and cyberbullying.
Offenders who lure children for sexual purposes will face up to three years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht. The penalties will be harsher if the victim is under 15 years old or if the offense is committed via telecommunication or computer systems.
Sending inappropriate sexual content to children aged 15-18 carries a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 40,000 baht. If the recipient is under 15, the punishment increases to up to three years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.
Individuals who engage in sexual blackmail by threatening to release sexual content to coerce someone into inappropriate sexual acts will face imprisonment of one to 10 years and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 200,000 baht.
Those who engage in online stalking that causes distress or fear will face up to three years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 60,000 baht. Meanwhile, online bullying will result in up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
These legal amendments align with the Cabinet resolution on October 11, 2022, directing the Justice Ministry to revise the Criminal Code to strengthen protections against online child exploitation. They also comply with international agreements to which Thailand is a party.