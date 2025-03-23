New regulation provides up to THB500,000 in remedies to victims

Four victim groups under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act are eligible for remedies up to 500,000 baht, under a new regulation that came into effect on Saturday.

The director-general of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, Em-orn Siangyai, said that the regulation of assistance, compensation and rehabilitation of victims BE 2568 (2025), issued by the committee on torture and enforced disappearance, took effect on Saturday.

In addition to financial compensation, other forms of remedies include legal and social assistance, as well as apologies.