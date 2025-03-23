Majority of Thais concerned over entertainment complex policy

SUNDAY, MARCH 23, 2025

The majority of Thai people expressed concerns about whether the government's entertainment complex policy could fill the country with vices and affect security.

The entertainment complex bill, which allows entrepreneurs to set up a man-made destination with a casino plus at least four other businesses, is expected to stimulate the economy and tourism, as well as draw foreign investments to Thailand.

However, several academics have expressed concerns over the policy so far, claiming that the legalisation of casinos could lead to gambling addictions, grey businesses and corruption.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents, aged 18 and above, from around the country on March 18-20.

Here are the survey results:

Regarding the public's concerns over the policy (multiple choices):

  • 32.60%: Will this policy lead to the country being full of vices and undermine national security?
  • 30.23%: How will entertainment complexes genuinely boost the country’s economy?
  • 28.09%: What measures will the government take to prevent Thai people from becoming addicted to gambling?
  • 24.89%: What measures will the government take to prevent money laundering?
  • 24.66%: How will the government prevent entertainment complexes from becoming a source of influence and criminal activity?
  • 20.15%: Does the government have measures to prevent the social impacts that may arise? 
  • 18.63%: Will entertainment complexes really solve the problem of illegal gambling in the country? 
  • 18.55%: Will entertainment complexes really attract more tourists?
  • 17.48%: What will Thai citizens gain from this policy?
  • 16.56%: Will entertainment complexes become a source of funding for politicians?
  • 14.27%: No concerns. 
  • 12.90%: Will entertainment complexes really create jobs for Thai people?
  • 12.14%: How can the government ensure that the licencing process will be transparent, accountable and free from corruption? 
  • 11.98%: Why didn’t the government host a referendum before working on the policy? 
  • 10.15%: Has the government already studied the feasibility of this policy?

Majority of Thais concerned over entertainment complex policy

  • 10.00%: Will entertainment complexes really reduce the number of Thai people going to gamble in foreign casinos? And has the government asked people if they want entertainment complexes in their area? 
  • 9.39%: How can the fairness, transparency, and accountability of the policy committee be ensured? And where will the entertainment complexes be located? 
  • 7.40%: Why does the government have to accelerate this policy?
  • 5.73%: What qualifications must Thai citizens have to enter a casino?
  • 4.50%: How can the government ensure that entertainment complex operators will not face losses?
  • 3.51%: Is it possible to have entertainment complexes without a casino?
  • 3.28%: How much will the entry fee to the casino be for Thai citizens?
  • 3.05%: Are there any regulations regarding revenue sharing between the government and the community, apart from the licencing fees?
  • 2.21%: Why didn’t the government specify details in the Act clearly? 
  • 2.14%: Is the licencing fee that the government will receive worthwhile?
  • 1.60%: Why does the policy committee have the authority to determine important details?

Regarding social and political conflicts due to the policy:

  • 31.83%: This policy will lead to a new and severe conflict.
  • 31.68%: This will lead to a new conflict, but not severe.
  • 26.49%: This will be just a disagreement, not a conflict.
  • 9.16%: There will be no disagreement or conflict.
  • 0.84%: No response/not interested.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy