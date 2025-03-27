Cabinet approves Entertainment Complex Bill, limits casino size

THURSDAY, MARCH 27, 2025

The Cabinet approved the Entertainment Complex Bill on Thursday, including a regulation that limits casino areas to 10% of the total venue space.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab explained that the bill, proposed by the Finance Ministry, had been revised by the Council of State to ensure economic stimulation while mitigating social impacts.

He confirmed that four public hearings had been held regarding the bill. In the fourth hearing, conducted from February 28 to March 14, 80% of the 71,289 participants expressed their support for the bill.

The Cabinet approved the Council of State’s proposal and submitted it to the House of Representatives for further consideration. A special committee was also established to review and amend the bill within the timeframe specified by the House, Jirayu added.

"The government will support and promote the entertainment complex primarily to boost the country’s economy, investment, and tourism," he said, "It will not focus on existing casinos, which will be limited to 10% of the complex area, and will strictly adhere to the law."

Key Amendments to the Entertainment Complex Bill:

  • The Prime Minister and the Interior Minister should jointly act as custodians under the law.
  • The Entertainment Complex Policy Committee’s duties should include proposing key matters to the Cabinet, such as entertainment complex operations and locations.
  • The policy committee will be responsible for appointing the director of the Office for the Supervision of the Entertainment Complex.
  • The policy committee should establish a policy framework for Cabinet approval, covering aspects such as the number of licences, designated locations, criteria for joint investment with the private sector or private-sector-led investment, and measures to prevent, mitigate, and address potential impacts.
  • Public hearings must be conducted among residents in areas where entertainment complexes are planned.
  • Casinos should occupy no more than 10% of the total land or building area of the entertainment complex.
  • Licensees are permitted to construct and operate entertainment complexes, including casinos, which will be classified as financial institutions under anti-money laundering laws.
  • The policy committee should implement regulations to oversee entertainment complex operations, including anti-money laundering measures, effective casino supervision, and strategies to mitigate potential issues arising from casino activities.
  • Thai nationals wishing to enter casinos must maintain a minimum deposit of 50 million baht for at least six consecutive months. They must also pass inspections in accordance with criteria, methods, and conditions set by the policy committee.
  • Licensees and individuals are prohibited from hiring or incentivising others to gamble, increasing the number of gamblers in a casino, or encouraging higher gambling expenditures.
  • Additional financial penalties will be imposed on licensees who disregard orders from the Office for the Supervision of the Entertainment Complex or allow prohibited individuals to enter casinos.
  • New criminal offences will be introduced, including organising online gambling within a casino, broadcasting casino gambling activities, and facilitating an increase in the number of gamblers or gambling expenditures.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy