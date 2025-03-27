Cabinet approves Entertainment Complex Bill, limits casino size

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab explained that the bill, proposed by the Finance Ministry, had been revised by the Council of State to ensure economic stimulation while mitigating social impacts.
He confirmed that four public hearings had been held regarding the bill. In the fourth hearing, conducted from February 28 to March 14, 80% of the 71,289 participants expressed their support for the bill.
The Cabinet approved the Council of State’s proposal and submitted it to the House of Representatives for further consideration. A special committee was also established to review and amend the bill within the timeframe specified by the House, Jirayu added.
"The government will support and promote the entertainment complex primarily to boost the country’s economy, investment, and tourism," he said, "It will not focus on existing casinos, which will be limited to 10% of the complex area, and will strictly adhere to the law."
Key Amendments to the Entertainment Complex Bill: