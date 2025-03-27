Entertainment complex to generate 238 billion baht for Thailand: PM

The prime minister anticipates that the complex could generate between 19 billion and 238 billion baht, with government revenue ranging from 12 billion to 39 billion baht.

The government expects to collect 3.26 billion baht annually from casino taxes, while taxes on other businesses within the complex are projected to generate between 8 billion and 35 billion baht.

Additionally, the prime minister anticipates that foreign arrivals will increase by 5-10% annually, creating new job opportunities for Thai citizens.

“The government will collect taxes from both casinos and other businesses to support national development,” Paetongtarn said.

She added that strict regulations would be put in place to oversee the operations of the entertainment complex and address gambling addiction concerns.