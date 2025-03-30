Defence Minister urges urgent inspections after Bangkok earthquake

His remarks followed the earthquake on Friday afternoon, which was centred in Mandalay, Myanmar, and impacted several buildings in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok.

Phumtham stated that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had ordered relevant agencies to mitigate the effects of the earthquake and reassured the public to have confidence in the government.

Certain locations, such as condominiums with cracks and those at risk of collapsing, are being sealed off to prevent access, he said. He expects all mass rapid transit systems to resume operations today.