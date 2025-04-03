Homeowners eligible for up to THB49,500 in earthquake compensation

Owners of houses and condominiums damaged by the earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 can apply for a reimbursement of up to 49,500 baht to cover property repairs, according to Bangkok MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt.

The reimbursement will be provided by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) under the Interior Ministry.

The 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday afternoon caused widespread damage in northern and central Thailand, especially in Bangkok, affecting buildings in several districts.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, People’s Party MP Suphanat stated that eligible applicants must reside in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, as well as specific areas in Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Phrae, and Phichit provinces.

“The reimbursement covers the repair of private houses and condominium units, up to 49,500 baht. It does not include repairs to communal properties,” he said. “Those with existing insurance can still apply.”