Homeowners eligible for up to THB49,500 in earthquake compensation

Owners of houses and condominiums damaged by the earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 can apply for a reimbursement of up to 49,500 baht to cover property repairs, according to Bangkok MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt.
The reimbursement will be provided by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) under the Interior Ministry.
The 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday afternoon caused widespread damage in northern and central Thailand, especially in Bangkok, affecting buildings in several districts.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, People’s Party MP Suphanat stated that eligible applicants must reside in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, as well as specific areas in Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Phrae, and Phichit provinces.
“The reimbursement covers the repair of private houses and condominium units, up to 49,500 baht. It does not include repairs to communal properties,” he said. “Those with existing insurance can still apply.”
To apply for the reimbursement, follow these steps:
1. Take photos of the damaged property.
2. Prepare your personal documents.
3. File a report at the police station.
4. Fill out the form (available for download here).
5. Submit the documents, form, photos, and police report at the district office.
6. The office will schedule a damage assessment.
7. The office will forward the reimbursement request to the DDPM.
8. Once approved, the DDPM will contact the homeowner to arrange the reimbursement.