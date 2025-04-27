Rail, road developments to be stepped up for 3 northeastern provinces

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered the Transport Ministry to accelerate the development of roads, railways, and air links to three northeastern provinces, aiming to transform them into economic and tourism hubs for the Mekong Basin, the government spokesman said on Sunday.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the prime minister wanted transport facilities in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan to be further developed to serve both tourists and local residents.
For air transport, the ministry has been instructed to secure more flights to Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon to promote tourism in those provinces and surrounding areas.
The ministry has also been directed to proceed with the Mukdahan airport project, with its environmental impact study expected to be completed this year.
The ministry will construct a double-track railway from Ban Phai to Mukdahan and Nakhon Phanom, covering a distance of 355 kilometres. The railway is expected to be operational in 2028, serving 3.8 million passengers and transporting 700,000 tonnes of goods per year.
Additionally, three new railway projects are planned:
The ministry will also build a goods transport terminal for border trade in Nakhon Phanom, which will be operational within this year.
The terminal will connect to the R12 international highway linking Laos, Vietnam, and southern China, and will offer one-stop services, integrating road and rail transport systems.
Jirayu said the Transport Ministry has completed the construction of several roads in Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, and Mukdahan. The ministry will also undertake more than 20 additional road projects to better connect the three provinces to neighbouring countries.
The government will promote the three northeastern provinces as year-round tourist destinations, highlighting their rich cultural heritage.
In addition, the government will strengthen healthcare services in the upper Northeast by approving the establishment of a medical school at Nakhon Phanom University, aimed at producing more doctors to serve the region.