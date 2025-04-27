Rail, road developments to be stepped up for 3 northeastern provinces

Rail Transport

The ministry will construct a double-track railway from Ban Phai to Mukdahan and Nakhon Phanom, covering a distance of 355 kilometres. The railway is expected to be operational in 2028, serving 3.8 million passengers and transporting 700,000 tonnes of goods per year.

Additionally, three new railway projects are planned:

A 247-km railway from Udon Thani to Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom

A 316-km railway from Nong Khai to Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom

A 173-km railway from Mukdahan to Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani

The ministry will also build a goods transport terminal for border trade in Nakhon Phanom, which will be operational within this year.

The terminal will connect to the R12 international highway linking Laos, Vietnam, and southern China, and will offer one-stop services, integrating road and rail transport systems.

Road Transport

Jirayu said the Transport Ministry has completed the construction of several roads in Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, and Mukdahan. The ministry will also undertake more than 20 additional road projects to better connect the three provinces to neighbouring countries.

Healthcare and Tourism Promotion

The government will promote the three northeastern provinces as year-round tourist destinations, highlighting their rich cultural heritage.

In addition, the government will strengthen healthcare services in the upper Northeast by approving the establishment of a medical school at Nakhon Phanom University, aimed at producing more doctors to serve the region.

