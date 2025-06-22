Most voters opposed to casino legalisation: Nida Poll

SUNDAY, JUNE 22, 2025

Majority of Thais oppose government plan to legalise casinos in entertainment complexes, Nida Poll finds.

Most Thais are opposed to the government’s policy of allowing casinos to operate within entertainment complexes, according to a recent opinion survey.

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) among 1,310 respondents nationwide aged 18 and above, between June 16 and 18. The results were released on Sunday.

According to the findings, 56.72% of respondents disagreed with the operation of both entertainment complexes and casinos, while 24.14% supported both. A further 9.01% had no comment, 8.78% supported entertainment complexes without casinos, and 1.37% supported casinos only.

When asked what they believed would happen to the government’s bill allowing the operation of entertainment complexes with casinos, respondents answered as follows:

  • 37.10%: The bill will be rejected in the first reading.
  • 27.48%: The first reading will be postponed.
  • 19.85%: The bill will pass the first reading.
  • 7.40%: The House will be dissolved before the first reading.
  • 8.17%: No comment.

When asked whether there should be a national referendum on casino legalisation, the responses were:

  • 61.60%: Yes
  • 30.08%: No
  • 7.94%: Don’t care either way
  • 0.38%: No response
     
