Most voters opposed to casino legalisation: Nida Poll

Most Thais are opposed to the government’s policy of allowing casinos to operate within entertainment complexes, according to a recent opinion survey.

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) among 1,310 respondents nationwide aged 18 and above, between June 16 and 18. The results were released on Sunday.

According to the findings, 56.72% of respondents disagreed with the operation of both entertainment complexes and casinos, while 24.14% supported both. A further 9.01% had no comment, 8.78% supported entertainment complexes without casinos, and 1.37% supported casinos only.