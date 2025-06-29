Only children of long-residing stateless residents eligible for Thai nationality: Interior Ministry

The Interior Ministry on Sunday clarified that the plan to grant Thai nationality to stateless individuals born in Thailand will not apply to refugees in camps or foreign nationals holding passports.
Unsit Sampuntharat, the ministry's permanent secretary, said the policy—set to begin on Monday, June 30—will apply strictly to two specific groups:
1. Children of stateless ethnic minorities
Their parents must be individuals who have been surveyed and included in Thailand’s household registration system. Although legally stateless, these individuals have been issued 13-digit ID numbers starting with 5, 6, or 8. The sixth and seventh digits of their ID numbers fall within the range of 50–72.
2. Children of stateless people, including sea gypsies
Their parents must be stateless persons surveyed under the Cabinet resolution dated January 18, 2005—including the Moken (sea gypsies). These individuals, while stateless, possess ID numbers beginning with 0, with the sixth and seventh digits as "89".
Unsit said individuals from these two groups must submit applications to the district registrar in their province of residence starting Monday.
The policy was approved by a Cabinet resolution dated October 29 last year.
On Monday, caretaker Interior Minister and Deputy Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich will publish an official directive in the Royal Gazette outlining the criteria, which will take effect immediately.
Unsit added that approximately 140,000 ethnic minority people, who have been registered for decades, will be eligible under this scheme.
“This will not apply to immigrants or to those who have entered the country illegally,” he stressed.