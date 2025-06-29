Only children of long-residing stateless residents eligible for Thai nationality: Interior Ministry

The Interior Ministry on Sunday clarified that the plan to grant Thai nationality to stateless individuals born in Thailand will not apply to refugees in camps or foreign nationals holding passports.

Unsit Sampuntharat, the ministry's permanent secretary, said the policy—set to begin on Monday, June 30—will apply strictly to two specific groups:

1. Children of stateless ethnic minorities

Their parents must be individuals who have been surveyed and included in Thailand’s household registration system. Although legally stateless, these individuals have been issued 13-digit ID numbers starting with 5, 6, or 8. The sixth and seventh digits of their ID numbers fall within the range of 50–72.