Cabinet acknowledges Bangkok’s minimum wage increase to 400 baht

The Cabinet on Tuesday acknowledged the tripartite Wage Committee’s decision to increase the daily minimum wage in Bangkok to 400 baht, a government spokeswoman said.
Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan confirmed that the Cabinet acknowledged the wage committee's resolution, which was reached on June 17.
She said the resolution would be published in the Royal Gazette with retroactive effect from July 1.
The wage panel decided to raise Bangkok’s daily minimum wage by 28 baht, from 372 baht to 400 baht, across all areas and businesses.
Sasikarn added that the Cabinet also acknowledged the committee’s decision to selectively raise the minimum wage for workers in the tourism and service industries in other provinces to 400 baht.
For provinces outside the capital, the 400-baht minimum wage will apply to unskilled workers in tourism and service industries, specifically:
The increase for these workers outside Bangkok will also take effect from July 1, Sasikarn said.
She added that daily wages for unskilled workers in other businesses outside Bangkok would remain at the rates announced by the Wage Committee on December 23, 2024.
The Labour Ministry has estimated that around 700,000 workers nationwide will benefit from the wage increase.