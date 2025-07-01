Cabinet acknowledges Bangkok’s minimum wage increase to 400 baht

The Cabinet on Tuesday acknowledged the tripartite Wage Committee’s decision to increase the daily minimum wage in Bangkok to 400 baht, a government spokeswoman said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan confirmed that the Cabinet acknowledged the wage committee's resolution, which was reached on June 17.

She said the resolution would be published in the Royal Gazette with retroactive effect from July 1.

The wage panel decided to raise Bangkok’s daily minimum wage by 28 baht, from 372 baht to 400 baht, across all areas and businesses.