‘Hia’ water monitors can be legally farmed for skins, says DNP

Controlled breeding price set at 500 baht

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has officially set a controlled price for breeding Asian water monitors—commonly known in Thai as hia—to support legal farming for their skins, the DNP announced this week.

Chalerm Pummai, director of the DNP’s Wildlife Conservation Office, said the department has fixed the price of each water monitor (Varanus salvator) breeder at 500 baht.

The pricing was announced in an official DNP directive issued on July 2, as part of efforts to promote water monitor farming as a legal and sustainable economic activity in response to growing demand for their skins.