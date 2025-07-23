House overwhelmingly passes final reading of retirement lottery bill

First lottery expected by Q4 2025

Paopoom assured MPs that the NSF would provide additional benefits from the returns generated by the retirement lottery fund. He added that the first batch of retirement lottery tickets is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2025.

During the second reading, many MPs expressed support for the bill. Some proposed allowing buyers to withdraw funds in instalments, rather than waiting until they turn 60. Others suggested raising the minimum purchase age from 15 to 18 years.

Paopoom responded that buying retirement lottery tickets is considered a form of saving, not gambling, as buyers would receive back every baht invested. He said 15-year-olds were now mature enough to decide to save money.

He also noted that the NSF could later issue directives allowing buyers to withdraw part of their savings before turning 60—once their accumulated amount is deemed sufficient for retirement. Withdrawals would be limited to any excess savings.

Purchase cap to prevent market dominance

Paopoom explained that the government had limited purchases to 3,000 baht per person for 50-baht tickets in order to prevent wealthy individuals from buying up large volumes, which could deprive low-income citizens of the opportunity to participate in the scheme.

