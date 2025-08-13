Julapun defends 2026 budget bill, citing preparedness for global economic risks

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat on Wednesday defended the fiscal 2026 budget bill, dismissing the opposition's concerns that it lacks a contingency plan for global economic risks.

Budget prepared for economic uncertainties

During the second reading of the budget bill, Julapun insisted that the government had prepared the bill to drive the country’s economic growth, taking into account the needs of government agencies as well as the financial status and economic stability.

He reassured the House that the budget would provide sufficient allocations to cope with future economic uncertainties.

Addressing global risks and financial reserves

Julapun explained that the fiscal 2026 budget had been prepared with the challenges of an economic slowdown and US trade barriers in mind.

“The government fully understands these risks, but the Finance Ministry has mechanisms in place to manage revenue and cope with the risks,” Julapun said.