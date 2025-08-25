Paopoom visits Samut Songkhram markets to promote retirement lottery

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul on Sunday visited two of Samut Songkhram’s most popular markets to promote the upcoming retirement lottery project, aimed at encouraging grassroots savings instead of spending on conventional lottery tickets.
Paopoom, joined by Jaruluk Ruangsuwan, secretary-general of the National Savings Fund (NSF), led the promotional campaign at the Maeklong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hoop) and the Amphawa Floating Market.
The delegation spoke to vendors, shoppers and tourists, explaining how the new lottery works. Many visitors stopped to ask about registration and potential prizes.
The campaign began at Maeklong Railway Market, where Paopoom and his team even boarded a train to brief passengers, before continuing to Amphawa, where they also rode boats to engage floating vendors.
At Amphawa, one vendor told Paopoom she would rush to buy tickets after the market closed. Paopoom smiled and replied:
“Wait. The lottery is not on sale yet—but soon.”
He assured vendors that the NSF would accelerate the launch, as public demand was already high.
“The retirement lottery is not just about winning prizes,” Paopoom said.
“Every baht you spend will be saved, whether you win or lose, and you’ll get it back when you retire.”
The retirement lottery will officially go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year. Paopoom said it would help people from all walks of life to plan for long-term savings while still enjoying the excitement of lottery draws.