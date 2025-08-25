Paopoom visits Samut Songkhram markets to promote retirement lottery

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul on Sunday visited two of Samut Songkhram’s most popular markets to promote the upcoming retirement lottery project, aimed at encouraging grassroots savings instead of spending on conventional lottery tickets.

Roadshow at Maeklong and Amphawa

Paopoom, joined by Jaruluk Ruangsuwan, secretary-general of the National Savings Fund (NSF), led the promotional campaign at the Maeklong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hoop) and the Amphawa Floating Market.

The delegation spoke to vendors, shoppers and tourists, explaining how the new lottery works. Many visitors stopped to ask about registration and potential prizes.