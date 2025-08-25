Paopoom visits Samut Songkhram markets to promote retirement lottery

MONDAY, AUGUST 25, 2025

Paopoom promotes Thailand’s new retirement lottery at Maeklong Railway Market and Amphawa Floating Market to encourage grassroots savings.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul on Sunday visited two of Samut Songkhram’s most popular markets to promote the upcoming retirement lottery project, aimed at encouraging grassroots savings instead of spending on conventional lottery tickets.

Roadshow at Maeklong and Amphawa

Paopoom, joined by Jaruluk Ruangsuwan, secretary-general of the National Savings Fund (NSF), led the promotional campaign at the Maeklong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hoop) and the Amphawa Floating Market.

The delegation spoke to vendors, shoppers and tourists, explaining how the new lottery works. Many visitors stopped to ask about registration and potential prizes.

The campaign began at Maeklong Railway Market, where Paopoom and his team even boarded a train to brief passengers, before continuing to Amphawa, where they also rode boats to engage floating vendors.

Vendors express keen interest

At Amphawa, one vendor told Paopoom she would rush to buy tickets after the market closed. Paopoom smiled and replied:

“Wait. The lottery is not on sale yet—but soon.”

He assured vendors that the NSF would accelerate the launch, as public demand was already high.

“The retirement lottery is not just about winning prizes,” Paopoom said.

“Every baht you spend will be saved, whether you win or lose, and you’ll get it back when you retire.”

Retirement lottery to launch in Q4

The retirement lottery will officially go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year. Paopoom said it would help people from all walks of life to plan for long-term savings while still enjoying the excitement of lottery draws.

Key features of the retirement lottery

  • Digital scratch-off format priced at 50 baht per ticket
  • Buyers must be at least 15 years old, with a purchase cap of 3,000 baht per month
  • Tickets available daily; winning numbers announced every Friday at 5 pm
  • PromptPay payout system: prize money credited instantly, while purchase value is saved with the NSF
  • Prizes:
  1. First prize (six digits): 1 million baht, five winners weekly
  2. Second prize (first three digits and last three digits): 1,000 baht, 10,000 winners weekly
  3. Jackpot prize: rollover if not all prizes are claimed
  • Savings element: money spent accumulates in NSF accounts and can be withdrawn at age 60 with interest
  • Buyers over 60 can participate but must save for at least five years before withdrawal
  • In case of death before maturity, savings will be transferred to heirs

