Senate passes final reading of budget bill to allocate 3.78tn baht for govt spending

The Senate on Tuesday passed the fiscal 2026 budget bill in its final reading, allocating 3.78 trillion baht for government spending.
The budget bill was approved in the third reading with 151 votes in favour, one senator voting against it, and 27 others abstaining.
This passage followed two days of deliberation on the bill during the Senate's second reading, which began on Monday.
After the bill was approved in its final reading, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira thanked the upper chamber on behalf of the government.
In his speech, Pichai stated that the approved budget of 3.78 trillion baht would be a key driver for the government’s strategic and developmental policies aimed at sustainable economic growth.
Pichai assured senators that the government would consider their views and reservations about budget allocations to ensure the best outcomes for the country.
He promised that the government would spend the budget with transparency and accountability to successfully steer the country’s economy through volatile economic conditions.
The fiscal 2026 budget is 0.7% higher than the fiscal 2025 budget, an increase of 27.9 billion baht.
The planned spending represents about 18.9% of GDP, while the government is also projecting revenue of 2.92 trillion baht, or 14.6% of GDP. The budget bill allows the government to borrow 860 billion baht to offset the budget deficit, which constitutes 4.3% of GDP.
The projected spending breakdown under the fiscal 2026 budget bill is as follows: