Senate passes final reading of budget bill to allocate 3.78tn baht for govt spending

The Senate on Tuesday passed the fiscal 2026 budget bill in its final reading, allocating 3.78 trillion baht for government spending.

The budget bill was approved in the third reading with 151 votes in favour, one senator voting against it, and 27 others abstaining.

This passage followed two days of deliberation on the bill during the Senate's second reading, which began on Monday.

After the bill was approved in its final reading, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira thanked the upper chamber on behalf of the government.