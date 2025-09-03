Cabinet resolves to add two whale species and one dolphin species to protected list

Alignment with CITES and international cooperation

By listing these species as protected, Thailand aligns with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which it has ratified. The DNP is collaborating with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to implement innovative protection methods, such as new audio technologies, materials science, and drones, to prevent these sea mammals from being harmed by fishing boats or hunted in Thai waters.

During the Cabinet meeting, the Foreign Ministry also recommended that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment inform CITES member nations of Thailand’s decision. This would demonstrate Thailand's commitment to international cooperation in wildlife protection.

A milestone in Thailand's marine conservation efforts

“The Cabinet resolution marks a significant milestone in Thailand’s efforts to protect and conserve marine species,” said Attapol. “It sends a clear message that the Thai government is committed to wildlife protection, particularly for endangered species.”

