Cabinet resolves to add two whale species and one dolphin species to protected list

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft ministerial regulation to add two whale species and a dolphin species to the list of protected species under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP).
DNP Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa confirmed that the Cabinet approved the draft regulation from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, which includes the following sea mammals:
Attapol explained that the Cabinet resolution ensures these species will be fully protected under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, B.E. 2562 (2019). As protected species, these whales and dolphins cannot be hunted, traded, imported, or exported without specific zoological permission. Additionally, any efforts to keep them must be approved by the DNP.
Attapol highlighted the critical role these marine species play in sea ecology, noting that their populations have decreased due to frequent injuries or fatalities caused by fishing equipment. In some cases, they are also hunted for illegal shows at marine parks.
By listing these species as protected, Thailand aligns with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which it has ratified. The DNP is collaborating with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to implement innovative protection methods, such as new audio technologies, materials science, and drones, to prevent these sea mammals from being harmed by fishing boats or hunted in Thai waters.
During the Cabinet meeting, the Foreign Ministry also recommended that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment inform CITES member nations of Thailand’s decision. This would demonstrate Thailand's commitment to international cooperation in wildlife protection.
“The Cabinet resolution marks a significant milestone in Thailand’s efforts to protect and conserve marine species,” said Attapol. “It sends a clear message that the Thai government is committed to wildlife protection, particularly for endangered species.”