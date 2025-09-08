Ministerial regulation to exempt crypto trading tax publicised

A ministerial regulation issued by the Finance Ministry to exempt income tax on capital gains from the trading of digital assets for five years has been published in the Royal Gazette.

The 399th ministerial regulation was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday, September 5, after being signed by then deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat on August 27.

The regulation was enacted under Article 4 of the Revenue Code to amend Finance Ministry regulation No. 126, which specifies categories of proceeds exempt from revenue tax.