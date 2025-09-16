Bhumjaithai govt vows to cut power fee by at least 4 satang early next year

The next energy minister from the Bhumjaithai Party will reduce the electricity tariff by at least four satang, or 0.04 baht per unit, by early next year, a deputy party leader said on Tuesday.

Siripong Angkhasakulkiat, deputy leader of Bhumjaithai, said Atthapol Rirkpibul, who is set to be appointed energy minister under the party’s quota, was considering a tariff reduction.

Siripong added that there was room to further reduce the current rate of 3.98 baht per unit. However, the present rate will remain in place for four months, and the new rate would be set by year-end for use between January and April 2026.