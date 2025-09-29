Govt to help 1–2m small-time debtors with moratorium programme soon

The government will soon launch a debt moratorium programme to help around one to two million small-time borrowers from state banks, PM’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul said on Monday.

Paradorn said details of the scheme would be announced shortly by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Programme details

Paradorn explained that eligible participants must have debts not exceeding 100,000 baht. Between one and two million borrowers are expected to qualify.